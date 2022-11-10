Grass Valley weather: Frost advisory until 9 this morning

A frost advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. this morning for Grass Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered,” the weather service wrote in the advisory. “Make sure outdoor pets have shelter from the cold.”

The advisory was issued for the Sacramento Valley, Delta and adjacent foothills, according to the weather service.

Otherwise, today is expected to be sunny with a high near 50. East northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable.

Tonight, patchy fog between 7 and 8 p.m. is expected. Otherwise, expect increasing clouds and east northeast wind of 5 to 7 mph, with a low around 31.

Veterans Day Friday should start off as mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny, with a high near 51. East wind of around 6 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.

Friday night could see a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34 is expected. East wind of 5 to 7 mph is also expected.

Saturday see’s another 20 percent chance of showers. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southeast wind of around 5 mph is expected.

Saturday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday night should see patchy fog before midnight. Otherwise, the night should be mostly clear, with a low around 30.