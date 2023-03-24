A frost advisory is in effect until Sunday morning for areas below 2,000 feet in elevation, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day through Sunday, the weather service said.
"Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation, including early budding fruit trees, such as pears, plums and peaches, if left uncovered," the weather service said in the advisory.
Besides the frost, today should start off partly sunny before gradually becoming sunny. The high should be near 46. Light and variable wind becomes west northwest of 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight, west northwest wind of of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable after midnight. The night should be partly cloudy with a low around 29.
Saturday should also be sunny with a high near 48. Northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes west northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 27. West northwest wind of 6 to 10 mph becomes east northeast after midnight.
Sunday should be sunny with a high near 49. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes west in the afternoon.
Sunday night should be mostly clear with a low around 29.
