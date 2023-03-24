WeatherStory-GVU-120822-6.jpg

 The Union file photo by Elias Funez

A frost advisory is in effect until Sunday morning for areas below 2,000 feet in elevation, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day through Sunday, the weather service said.