Grass Valley weather: Freeze warning lasts until Friday

Provided by the National Weather Service.



A freeze warning for Grass Valley will extend into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny or mostly sunny through Saturday.

Today’s high will reach 47. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph. Lows will drop to 23 tonight.

Thursday’s high will climb to 49. Lows will dip to 27 that night.

Expect highs of 54 on Friday, and 58 on Saturday. Lows will be in the 30s both nights.

There’s a chance of rain Sunday through Tuesday.

Highs will get to 57 on Sunday, and 62 Monday and Tuesday.