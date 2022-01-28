Grass Valley weather: Forecast on repeat

The forecast for next week is seemingly a repeat.

Days will be mostly sunny to sunny, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 62. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph. Lows will drop to 37 tonight.

Saturday’s high will hit 59, and Sunday’s will make it to 58. Lows will hover in the mid-30s both nights.

Highs will top out at 57 on Monday, 56 on Tuesday, and 55 Wednesday and Thursday.