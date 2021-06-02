Grass Valley weather: Forecast getting better
The extended forecast is getting better, with highs now expected to reach only 73 by this coming Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 91. Lows will drop to 63 tonight.
Sunny skies will remain into next week.
Thursday’s highs will also reach 91, with lows dipping to 63 that night.
Friday and Saturday’s highs will hit 89, and Sunday’s will rise to 84. Expect lows of 61, 59, and 53 over those three nights.
Monday’s high will only get to 75, and Tuesday’s will top out at 73.
