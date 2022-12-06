Grass Valley weather: Foggy week, rain could return Thursday night

Today and Wednesday should be sunny after the fog clears, according to the National Weather Service. Chances of rain return Thursday night, along with chances of snow showers this weekend, the weather service said.

Patchy fog should clear around 10 a.m. today, then the day should turn sunny, with a high near 48, the weather service said. Fog returns tonight between the hours of 1 and 2 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday sees more fog, but that should clear up before 7 a.m., the weather service said. The day should turn sunny with a high near 47. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes south southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday night sees more fog and increasing clouds, along with a low around 29.

Thursday’s fog won’t clear until 9 a.m., the weather service said. Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 and south wind of 6 to 10 mph. Showers are likely Thursday night, along with patchy fog before 10 p.m. Chance of rain are around 70%, the weather service said. Otherwise, the night would be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday could see a 50% chance of showers. The high should be near 42 and low around 36.

Showers are likely Saturday as well, with the high near 41 and low around 33. Saturday night could see a chance of rain and snow showers.

Sunday could see another chance of rain and snow showers, along with patchy fog. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, the weather service said, with a high near 41 and low around 27.