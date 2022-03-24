Grass Valley weather: Fluctuating highs next week

Temperatures will start to jump back and forth from warm to cold starting this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 78, and Friday’s will hit 76. Both days will be sunny, with lows dropping to 50 both nights.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 74. Lows will settle at 48 that night.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will get to 64. Lows will land at 43.

There’s a chance of showers Monday, though Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny.





Highs will reach 57 on Monday, 70 on Tuesday, and 66 on Wednesday.