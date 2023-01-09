The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory, High Wind Warning, and Flood Watch for areas of Nevada County.
The Flood Advisory lasts until 6 p.m. and warns of "minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas" as well as "water over roadways."
The High Wind Warning lasts until 2 p.m. and warns of "damaging winds" that could "blow down trees and power lines."
The Flood Watch last through Wednesday afternoon and warns that "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations."
Today will be breezy, with a south wind of 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Gusts as high as 55 mph could be possible. Between 1 and 2 inches of new precipitation amounts could fall today. The rain will be heavy at times. Today's high should be around 44.
More rain is expected tonight, mainly after 11 p.m., with between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. The low will be around 37.
More rain is expected Tuesday, along with a possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Between 1 and 2 inches is possible again. The high should be around 42 and the low around 38. South wind of 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph, are possible during the day. South wind of 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, are possible Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. The high should be near 47 and the low around 41. Southeast wind around 8 mph is possible.
Thursday sees a 20% chance of rain. The high should be near 54 and low around 42.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 and low around 42. There is a chance of rain after 11 a.m. and another chance after 11 p.m.