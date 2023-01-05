A "Flood Advisory" is in effect for Grass Valley until 10 this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
The weather service is warning of "urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall" for areas in northern and central California, including Nevada County.
"Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, roadways, and other urban other areas is occurring or is imminent," the weather service wrote in the advisory.
Other areas impacted are: Placer, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Sacramento, Sierra, Solano, Sutter, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba.
As for the weather today, Grass Valley can expected between 1 and 2 inches of new rain amounts, the weather service said. South wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph., can be expected. The high should be around 43.
Tonight could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of new rain amounts, mainly before 10 p.m. South wind of 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, can be expected. The low should be around 37.
Friday sees a 40 percent chance of rain, less than a tenth of an inch possible. Southeast wind of 8 to 10 mph can be expected. The day and night should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 and low around 41.
Saturday should be "breezy," the weather service said, with a south southeast wind of 14 to 24 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph. The high should be near 48 and the low around 41. A thunderstorm is possible after 10 p.m.
Sunday's high should be near 46 and low around 42. The chance of rain is 90%.