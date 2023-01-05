WeatherStory-GVU-122321-2.jpg

FILE — Rain drops create ripples in the rising waters of Rush Creek west of Nevada City in this 2021 file photo.

 Elias Funez/The Union file photo

A "Flood Advisory" is in effect for Grass Valley until 10 this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The weather service is warning of "urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall" for areas in northern and central California, including Nevada County.