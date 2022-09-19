Grass Valley weather: Flash flood warning until Wednesday

A flash flood warning is in effect until early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Showers and maybe a thunderstorm could happen today. Between a quarter- and a half-inch of new rain could fall, with another quarter- to half-inch possible tonight. Highs will get to 64, with lows landing around 49.

Under a tenth of an inch of rain could fall Tuesday and again that night. Highs will reach 65, with lows dropping to 50.

The chance of showers extends into Wednesday afternoon. Highs will climb to 64, and lows will dip to 48.

It’ll be sunny Thursday through Sunday.

Highs will get to 71 on Thursday, 77 on Friday, 81 on Saturday, and 82 on Sunday.