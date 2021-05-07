Grass Valley weather: Fire weather watch this weekend

A fire weather watch will be in effect for Grass Valley from Saturday through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 71, with lows dropping to 47 tonight. Winds will be between 5 to 9 mph today and 5 to 10 mph tonight.

Saturday will have highs of 79, with winds 7 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 49 that night, with 7 to 13 mph winds and gusts reaching 18 mph.

Sunday’s highs will hit 76, and have winds from 8 to 10 mph. Lows will settle at 50 that night.

Provided by the National Weather Service



Monday’s highs will rise to 80, Tuesday’s will top out at 83 and Wednesday’s will climb to 84. Thursday’s highs will reach 83.

Expect sun for the weekend and into next week.