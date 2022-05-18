Grass Valley weather: Fire Weather Watch this week

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Graphics provided by the National Weather Service

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today’s high will hit 85. Lows will drop to 59 tonight.

Thursday’s highs will reach 80, with lows dipping to 51. Winds will be 6 to 15 mph that morning, with 21 mph gusts possible. They’ll climb to 8 to 14 mph that night.

Expect highs of 77 on Friday. Winds will be 14 mph, with 22 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle around 52.

Highs will get to 81 on Saturday, and 83 on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s both nights.

Monday’s high will reach 86, and Tuesday’s will hit 85.