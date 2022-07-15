Grass Valley weather: Feeling hot, hot, hot

It’s unlikely Grass Valley will see cooler weather anytime soon, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into late next week.

Today’s high will reach 92. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 66 tonight.

Highs will hit 95 on Saturday, and 94 on Sunday. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph both afternoons. Lows will drop to 69 both nights.

Expect highs of 93 on Monday, 92 on Tuesday, 90 on Wednesday, and 89 on Thursday.