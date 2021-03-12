Grass Valley weather: Expect sun for most of the weekend

Most of the weekend looks like it’ll be sunny with highs in the 50s, though rain and possible snow showers are expected to return by late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 59. It’ll dip to 32 tonight.

Saturday’s highs will rise to around 57. It’ll be sunny during the day, and mostly clear at night, when lows will drop to 36.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.

There’s a 30% chance of rain after 4 p.m. Sunday. Highs will reach 52, with lows dipping to 34 that night. There’s a 70% chance of rain with possible snow showers Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is forecast.

The chance of rain and snow showers will linger until 10 a.m. Monday, but little to no snow is expected to stick. It’ll be partly sunny with highs around 48. Lows will bottom out around 32 that night.

Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs hitting 54 and 57, respectively.

A slight chance of showers reenters the forecast Wednesday night and into Thursday.