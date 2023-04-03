A frost advisory is in effect for Grass Valley and the surrounding areas this morning until 9, the National Weather Service said. A wind advisory will also go into affect today around 11 and last until 8 p.m., the weather service said.
Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can be expected.
Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 25. North northwest wind of 5 to 14 mph becomes northeast after midnight.
Another frost advisory goes into effect Tuesday from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m., the weather service said. Otherwise, the day should be sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becomes west at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes calm.
Wednesday sees more frost before 9 a.m. The day should be sunny with a high near 53. East northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph becomes west in the morning.
Wednesday night could see areas of frost after midnight. Otherwise, the day should be partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Thursday sees more areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, the day should mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Thursday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 60.
There is a slight chance of showers Friday night after 11 p.m. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.