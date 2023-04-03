WeatherStory-GVU-120822-6.jpg

FILE — A frost advisory is in effect for Grass Valley and the surrounding areas today and Tuesday.

 The Union file photo by Elias Funez

A frost advisory is in effect for Grass Valley and the surrounding areas this morning until 9, the National Weather Service said. A wind advisory will also go into affect today around 11 and last until 8 p.m., the weather service said.

Today should be mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, can be expected.