Grass Valley weather: Expect a sunny turkey day

Expect the Thanksgiving week and weekend to remain sunny and dry, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Today will be sunny with a high of 57 and tonight should be mostly clear with a low of 37. The wind starts out as east southeast about 5 to 7 mph before becoming west northwest in the afternoon and increasing to 10 mph.

Wednesday will also see sunny skies with a high near 62. The winds will be east northeast about 5 to 9 mph before becoming north in the afternoon. By Wednesday night the winds will change to east northeast and be about 7 to 9 mph. The low will be 39.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 60. Nevada County will see some light and variable wind on turkey day. Thanksgiving night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 42.

Heading into the weekend Nevada County will see mostly sunny and sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the low 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 65 and low of 42. Saturday will see a high near 63 and low around 43. Sunday will have a high of 64 and low of 44.