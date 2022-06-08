Grass Valley weather: Excessive heat watch on Friday

Highs will reach 94 on Friday, 90 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Graphic provided by the National Weather Service

An excessive heat watch is set for Friday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny into next week.

Today’s high will hit 82. Lows will drop to 59 tonight.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 88. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph that afternoon, and 5 to 7 mph that night. Lows will land around 64.

Highs will reach 94 on Friday, 90 on Saturday and 76 on Sunday. There’s a slight chance of showers on Sunday.

Monday’s high will get to 77, and Tuesday’s will hit 81.