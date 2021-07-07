Grass Valley weather: Excessive heat this weekend
The weekend will bring an excessive heat watch to Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 92. Lows will drop to 64 tonight.
Sun is forecast through Tuesday.
Thursday’s high will reach 96, with lows dipping to 68.
Highs will reach 101 on Friday, and 102 Saturday and Sunday. Lows will settle in the low 70s all three nights.
Monday’s highs will climb to 99, and Tuesday’s will make it to 94.
