Grass Valley weather: Even cooler weather on the way

The current cooler temperatures will drop even more later this week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny today with highs around 75. Lows will drop to 49 tonight.

More sun is expected Tuesday (high of 73), and Wednesday (high of 67). Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph both days. Lows will drop to the low to mid-40s both nights.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Thursday. Highs will reach 62, with lows settling at 41 that night.

There will be sun Friday through Sunday. Friday’s highs will reach 62, Saturday’s will climb to 64 and Sunday’s will jump to 72.