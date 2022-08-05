Grass Valley Weather: Enjoy a cooler weekend

A welcome sight!

Submitted by Sharon Seck

Nevada County residents can expect a somewhat cooler weekend before highs return to the 90s by late next week.

Today started with a bit rain for some county residents. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with a high near 86. Southeast wind between 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon can be expected. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 61.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 86 and a low of 62. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon can be expected.

The temperatures start to climb again Sunday with a high near 89 and low of 63. The day will be sunny and the night clear.

The next work week will have sunny days and clear nights, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Temperatures will start to climb back into the 90s by Thursday.