Grass Valley weather: Dry weekend, rain next week

Grass Valley can expect a dry albeit foggy weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures should raise a bit too, making the highs on Saturday and Sunday in the low 60s.

Rain returns starting Monday, and looks to continue throughout the week, the weather service said.

Widespread dense fog can be expected today, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day should start cloudy, before gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tonight will also see areas of fog between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be mostly clear with a low around 39.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 60. The night should be partly cloudy with a low around 41. Calm wind is expected.

Sunday should be mostly sunny during the day and mostly cloudy at night. The high should be near 62 and the low around 44.

There is a 60% chance of rain on Monday, mainly after 4 p.m. The high should be near 58 and the low around 47.

Tuesday could see more showers, with the rain being heavy at times. The day should be cloudy and windy as well. The high should be near 51 and the low around 42.

Showers continue Wednesday, with a high near 50 and a low around 39.