Grass Valley weather: Dry today, 90% chance of showers Tuesday

Folks get to enjoy a dry Halloween tonight before showers move in to Nevada County, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East southeast wind of around 6 mph becomes calm later today. Tonight is mostly cloudy, then gradually becomes mostly clear, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind becomes southeast of 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

On Tuesday, the chance of showers is 90%, the weather service said, and should start after noon. Between three quarters and one inch of precipitation is possible, according to the weather service.

Tuesday’s high should be near 50. South southeast wind of 10 to 17 mph is also expected, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night has a 60% chance of rain, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers after that. Between a quarter and half an inch of precipitation is possible.

Tuesday’s low should be around 34, with south southeast wind of 5 to 13 mph expected.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers on Wednesday. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 47. South southeast wind around 5 mph becomes calm in the morning.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers Wednesday night before midnight. Then, widespread frost is expected, mainly after 3 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be partly cloudy with a low around 29.

The widespread frost persists Thursday, mainly before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be sunny with a high near 53. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 33.

Friday can expect more widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day should be sunny with a high near 59. Friday night should be mostly clear with a low around 39.