Grass Valley weather: Dip in temps set for this weekend
Another dip in temperatures is forecast for this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into next week, except for Friday, which will be mostly sunny.
Today’s high will reach 86. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph today, and 7 to 9 mph tonight. Lows will drop to 56.
Thursday’s high will get to 79. Winds will be 6 to 9 mph that morning, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle around 49.
Highs will hit 65 on Friday. Winds will be 11 to 20 mph, with 28 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 45.
Expect highs to make it to 65 on Saturday, and 73 on Sunday. Lows will range from 47 to 54.
Highs will reach 84 on Monday, and 87 on Tuesday.
