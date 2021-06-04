Grass Valley weather: Dip in temps almost here

Grass Valley has a few more days of hot temperatures before highs begin to fall, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 90. Lows will drop to 61 tonight.

Saturday’s highs will top out at 89, with lows dipping to 59 that night.

Sunday’s highs will climb to 85. Lows will settle at 56 that night.

Monday’s high will hit 77, Tuesday’s will rise to 72, Wednesday’s will reach 76, and Thursday’s will make it to 79. Lows will be in the 40s Monday through Wednesday.