Grass Valley weather: Dip in temperatures next week

Grass Valley garden.

Submitted by Ariana Zimmerman

Nevada County can expect a dip in temperatures starting next week, the National Weather Service states.

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight should be clear with a low around 56. Southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes east northeast after midnight.

Saturday is also sunny with a high is near 81. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday night should be clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable.

Sunday temperatures start to drop. Though still sunny, the high is expected to be near 74. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday night should be mostly clear with a low around 49.

Monday is sunny again with a high near 74. Monday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday is expected to be only partly sunny, with a high near 78. Tuesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Temperatures warm up again Wednesday with a high near 81 and a day expected to be mostly sunny.

Wednesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 54.