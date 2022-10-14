Grass Valley weather: Dip in temperatures next week
Nevada County can expect a dip in temperatures starting next week, the National Weather Service states.
Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight should be clear with a low around 56. Southwest wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes east northeast after midnight.
Saturday is also sunny with a high is near 81. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes west southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday night should be clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable.
Sunday temperatures start to drop. Though still sunny, the high is expected to be near 74. East wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday night should be mostly clear with a low around 49.
Monday is sunny again with a high near 74. Monday night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday is expected to be only partly sunny, with a high near 78. Tuesday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Temperatures warm up again Wednesday with a high near 81 and a day expected to be mostly sunny.
Wednesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 54.
