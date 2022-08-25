Grass Valley weather: Cooler weekend, gusty Saturday

Highs are expected to take a sharp dive for the weekend, then return to the 90s by midweek, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 92. Lows will settle around 63.

Friday’s high will get to 91, with lows landing around 61.

Saturday’s high will make it to 86. Winds will be 6 to 13 mph that afternoon, with 21 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 57 that night.

Sunday’s high will only reach 81. Lows will dip to 57.

Expect highs to get to 85 on Monday, 87 on Tuesday, and 90 on Wednesday.