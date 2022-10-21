Grass Valley weather: Cooler weekend, 40% chance of rain

Graphic provided by the National Weather Service.



Nevada County can expected cooler temperatures and 40% chance of rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 78. East wind of 5 to 8 mph becomes southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight should see increasing clouds, with a low around 49. South southeast wind of 7 to 16 mph can be expected, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday. The day is expected to be cloudy through mid morning, then it should clear gradually, with a high near 59. South southeast wind of 8 to 13 mph becomes west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 35. West northwest wind of 6 to 14 mph becomes north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday should be sunny again, with a high near 60 and a low around 38.. North wind of 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph, can be expected.