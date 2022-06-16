Grass Valley weather: Cooler weather starts today

Temperatures have started their downward slide for the next few days, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will get to 78. Winds will be 8 to 11 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 47. Winds will be 10 to 13 mph, with 18 mph gusts.

Friday will start cloudy, then grow clear. Highs will reach 66. Winds will be 13 to 15 mph, with 23 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 44 that night. Winds will be 6 to 13 mph, with 21 mph gusts.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Saturday. Highs will get to 65, and lows will land around 46.

Highs will get to 73 on Sunday, 83 on Monday, 87 on Tuesday, and 88 on Wednesday.