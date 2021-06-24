Grass Valley weather: Cooler weather on the way out

The cooler weather is about to end for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 83. There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Lows will drop to 60.

Friday’s high will climb to 88. Lows will dip to 63 that night.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will hit 97. Lows will settle in the upper to mid-60s both nights.

Monday’s high will reach 95, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s will top out at 97.