Grass Valley weather: Cooler weather is here!

Smoke will linger in the area for parts of today, though people can expect the cooler weather to hang around through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There will be areas of smoke between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Today’s high will reach 85. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 59 tonight.

It’ll be partly sunny on Tuesday before becoming sunny. Highs will climb to 77. Winds will be 8 to 10 mph. Lows will settle around 51.

The rest of the week will be sunny.

Highs will get to 72 on Wednesday, 75 on Thursday, and 76 on Friday. Lows will be in the lower 50s all three nights.

Saturday’s highs will top out at 74, and Sunday’s will make it to 75.