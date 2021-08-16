Grass Valley weather: Cooler weather after Monday
After a high of almost 100 today, Grass Valley can expect highs to plummet to the 80s for the rest of this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be hazy with areas of smoke. Highs will climb to 99. Lows will drop to 66 tonight.
The rest of the week will be sunny.
Highs will top out at 87 Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will settle in the lower 60s both nights.
Thursday’s highs will reach 88, and Friday’s will hit 87. Lows will land at 61 both nights.
Expect highs of 84 on Saturday, and 86 on Sunday.
