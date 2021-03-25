Grass Valley weather: Cooler today, warmer Friday
Cooler temperatures today will change by Friday, with Grass Valley seeing a 10-degree jump between now and then, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 53. Lows will drop to 37 tonight, with wind gusts reaching 20 mph.
It’ll be sunny on Friday with highs hitting 63. Lows will drop to 40 that night.
Saturday’s highs will reach 66, and Sunday’s will climb to 69. Lows will land in the low 40s both nights.
Look for highs of 60 on Monday, growing to 65 on Tuesday and 69 on Wednesday. All three days are forecast to be sunny.
