Grass Valley weather: Cooler Thursday, then back to low 90s
Grass Valley is due for a quick drop in temperatures on Thursday, though they’ll return to seasonal norms the following day, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 94. Winds will be 5 to 9 mph this morning, and 8 to 10 mph after midnight. Lows will dip to 61 tonight.
Expect skies to stay sunny into next week.
Thursday’s high will reach 85, with lows dropping to 61. Winds will be 9 to 11 mph that afternoon, and 5 to 8 mph that night.
Friday’s high will hit 92, Saturday’s will reach 93, and Sunday’s will make it to 89. Lows will settle in the mid-60s all three nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 87, and Tuesday’s will top out at 88.
