Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps to stay

The rain is on the way out, though cooler temperatures will linger into next week, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 30% chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, with under a tenth of an inch possible. Highs will reach 54, with lows landing around 37.

Saturday (high of 65) and Sunday (high of 70) will be sunny. Lows will drop to the 40s both nights.

Next week will be mostly sunny to sunny.

Highs will reach 71 on Monday, 65 on Tuesday, 63 on Wednesday, and 60 on Thursday.