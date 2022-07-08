Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps to leave soon
Grass Valley has today and Saturday with highs in the 80s, then they’ll hit the 90s and stay there, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny into late next week.
Today’s high will reach 86. Winds will be 5 to 7 mph today, and 5 to 8 mph late tonight. Lows will drop to 60.
Saturday’s high will get to 85, and Sunday’s will hit 91. Lows will range from 60 to 65.
Highs will make it to 94 on Monday, 93 on Tuesday, and 90 Wednesday and Thursday.
