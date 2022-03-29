Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps through this week

The rain is gone, though cooler temperatures will remain through the week, the National Weather Service said.

Expect some fog before 9 a.m. today. Highs will reach 62, with lows dropping to 42 tonight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 60. Lows will dip to 41.

Thursday (high of 66) will be mostly sunny, and Friday (high of 70) will be sunny. Lows will be in the 40s both nights.

Saturday’s high will reach 71, Sunday’s will hit 65, and Monday’s will climb to 68.