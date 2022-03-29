Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps through this week
The rain is gone, though cooler temperatures will remain through the week, the National Weather Service said.
Expect some fog before 9 a.m. today. Highs will reach 62, with lows dropping to 42 tonight.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 60. Lows will dip to 41.
Thursday (high of 66) will be mostly sunny, and Friday (high of 70) will be sunny. Lows will be in the 40s both nights.
Saturday’s high will reach 71, Sunday’s will hit 65, and Monday’s will climb to 68.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps through this week
The rain is gone, though cooler temperatures will remain through the week, the National Weather Service said.