Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps prevail this week

Temperatures will remain cool through the week, only rising into the 70s on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 67. Expect winds to reach 5 to 7 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 43 tonight.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 66. Winds will hit between 7 to 11 mph that afternoon. Lows will land around 40 that night.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Lows will drop to the lower 40s at night.

Sunday will warm up to 72, and Monday will hit 73. Both days will be sunny.