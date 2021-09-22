Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps next week

Temperatures will take a dive starting early next week, the National Weather Service said.

The next several days will be sunny. Today’s high will hit 85, with lows dropping to 59 tonight.

Today is the autumnal equinox.

Thursday’s high will climb to 88, and Friday’s will reach 87. Lows will land in the lower 60s both nights.

Expect highs of 85 on Saturday, and 82 on Sunday. Lows will hover around 60 over the weekend.





Monday’s high will top out at 79, and Tuesday’s will get to 73.