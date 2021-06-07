Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps have arrived
After a week of hot temperatures, cooler weather has finally arrived, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 75. Winds will be 6 to 11 mph this morning, with 20 mph gusts. Tonight’s lows will settle at 44. Winds will be 11 to 13 mph tonight, with 21 mph gusts.
Expect more sun Tuesday and for the rest of the week, except Friday, which will be mostly sunny.
Tuesday’s highs will hit 66. Lows will drop to 43 that night.
Wednesday’s highs will reach 66, Thursday’s will climb to 69, and Friday’s will top out at 72. Lows will start in the low 40s Wednesday night, rising to the low 50s by Friday night.
Saturday’s high will reach 75, and Sunday’s will be 77.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User