Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps have arrived

After a week of hot temperatures, cooler weather has finally arrived, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 75. Winds will be 6 to 11 mph this morning, with 20 mph gusts. Tonight’s lows will settle at 44. Winds will be 11 to 13 mph tonight, with 21 mph gusts.

Expect more sun Tuesday and for the rest of the week, except Friday, which will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday’s highs will hit 66. Lows will drop to 43 that night.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 66, Thursday’s will climb to 69, and Friday’s will top out at 72. Lows will start in the low 40s Wednesday night, rising to the low 50s by Friday night.

Saturday’s high will reach 75, and Sunday’s will be 77.