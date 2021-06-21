Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps, for awhile

Grass Valley will get a brief respite from the heat this week, though highs in the upper 90s will return by this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 88. Lows will drop to 58 tonight.

Sunny skies will last through at least Sunday.

Tuesday’s highs will reach 84, with lows dropping to 56 that night.

Wednesday’s highs will hit 84, Thursday’s will climb to 85, and Friday’s will top out at 88. Expect lows in the upper 50s to low 60s all three nights.





Saturday’s highs will make it to 94, with Sunday’s stretching to 97.