Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps expected next week

After a week of highs in the 90s, temperatures are expected to dip into the 80s for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 92. Winds will be 7 to 10 mph today. Lows will dip to 63 tonight.

Sunny skies will remain in the forecast through Sunday.

Wednesday’s highs will hit 90, with lows dropping to 62 that night.

Thursday and Friday’s highs will reach 91. Lows will settle in the low 60s both nights.





Expect a high of 93 on Saturday, and 91 on Sunday. Monday’s high will climb to only 87.