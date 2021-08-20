Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps continue into next week
Saturday’s high will dip into the 70s, though the smoke will linger into the weekend as well, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be hazy today with highs around 84. Lows will drop to 59 tonight.
Expect more haze Saturday, with highs at 78. Lows will drop to 55.
The sun will return Sunday, when highs will climb to 80. Lows will settle at 58 that night.
Monday’s high will reach 83, Tuesday’s will hit 85, Wednesday’s will make it to 87, and Thursday’s will top out at 90.
