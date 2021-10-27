Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps coming, rain possible next week
The rain is gone for now, though temperatures are expected to take a dive later this week, the National Weather Service said.
Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny for the next several days.
Today’s high will hit 64, with lows dipping to 48.
Thursday’s high will reach 68, and Friday’s will make it to 67. Lows will land in the upper 40s both nights.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will only get to 59. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
There’s a slight chance of showers Monday (high of 57) and Tuesday (high of 58).
