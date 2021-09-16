Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps are here
With under a week before fall starts, Grass Valley is experiencing much cooler weather, the National Weather Service said.
Today and Friday will be sunny. Highs will reach 80 today, and 82 on Friday. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 50s both nights.
The sun will continue into Saturday, when highs will hit 74. Winds will be 6 to 11 mph that afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle at 52.
There’s a 50% chance of rain Sunday. Highs will climb to 65, with lows dipping to 49.
The sun will return Monday, when highs will top out at 78. Tuesday’s highs will reach 81, and Wednesday’s will make it to 82.
