Grass Valley weather: Cooler temps after weekend rain

Expected rain on Saturday will be followed by much cooler temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 79, with lows dipping to 48 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon, and 8 to 11 mph tonight.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Saturday. Under a tenth of an inch is possible. Highs will reach 67.

Rain chances grow to 50% Saturday night. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with possible 28 mph gusts. Under a tenth of an inch is expected. Lows will drop to 51.

Rain chances fall to 20% Sunday. Highs will climb to 71, with lows settling around 52.

Monday’s highs will reach 77, Tuesday’s will top out at 72, and Wednesday’s will only get to 68. Look for highs of 69 on Thursday.