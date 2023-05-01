Folks in Grass Valley can expected cooler temperatures and chances of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today should be partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph, can be expected.
Tonight could see a 50 percent chance of showers, though less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind of 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, can be expected.
Tuesday could see a 40 percent chance of showers, with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected. The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind of 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, are possible
Tuesday night could see another 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected again. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind of 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable.
Chances of showers drop to 20 percent Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes west in the afternoon.
Wednesday night could see another 20 percent chance of showers. The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday could see a 30 percent chance of showers, with a high near 55 and low around 42.
Friday could see a slight chance of showers, with a high near 59 and low around 42.