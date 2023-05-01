Nevada County Captures: Earth Day lemonade

FILE — Ananda flowers love the rain in this file photo.

 Submitted by Kathy Hillis

Folks in Grass Valley can expected cooler temperatures and chances of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today should be partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind of 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph, can be expected.