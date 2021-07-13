Grass Valley weather: Cool temps will be a short reprieve

The relief from the heat will be short lived for Grass Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 95. Lows will dip to 63 tonight.

Skies will remain sunny into next week.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 91, with lows dropping to 62, and Thursday’s high will only get to 87. Lows will settle at 59 that night.

Friday will be the coolest day this week, with highs at 86. Lows will bottom out at 61 that night.





Saturday’s high will hit 88, and Sunday’s will climb to 92. Monday’s high will reach 95.