Grass Valley weather: Cool temps to soon disappear
The cooler weather will last for a bit longer before the area returns to the 90s, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 67. Lows will drop to 46 tonight.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs reaching 73. Lows will dip to 52 that night.
Saturday (high of 80), and Sunday (high of 82) will both be sunny. Lows will settle at 55 both nights.
Monday’s high will climb to 80, Tuesday’s will hit 84, and Wednesday’s will shoot up to 93. All three days will be sunny.
