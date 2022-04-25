 Grass Valley weather: Cool temps this week | TheUnion.com
Grass Valley weather: Cool temps this week

The Union staff

The rain is gone, and temperatures are expected to hover in the 60s for most of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will be around 70, with lows dipping to 47 tonight.

Tuesday will start cloudy before clearing. Highs will hit 67, with lows landing at 42.

The rest of the week will be sunny.

Wednesday’s high will hit 66, Thursday’s will reach 60, and Friday’s will make it to 67. Lows will drop to the 40s all three nights.

Saturday (high of 71) will be sunny. Sunday (high of 69) will be mostly sunny.

It’s Rainbow weather in Grass Valley! A magnificent double rainbow captures the attention of all. Seen around 6 p.m. Friday, many folks stopped on You Bet Road near Colfax Highway to admire and photograph nature’s optical illusion. What a superb way to celebrate Earth Day and say hello to Spring 2022!
Submitted by Victoria Johnson

