Grass Valley weather: Cool temps this week
The rain is gone, and temperatures are expected to hover in the 60s for most of the week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will be around 70, with lows dipping to 47 tonight.
Tuesday will start cloudy before clearing. Highs will hit 67, with lows landing at 42.
The rest of the week will be sunny.
Wednesday’s high will hit 66, Thursday’s will reach 60, and Friday’s will make it to 67. Lows will drop to the 40s all three nights.
Saturday (high of 71) will be sunny. Sunday (high of 69) will be mostly sunny.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grass Valley weather: Cool temps this week
The rain is gone, and temperatures are expected to hover in the 60s for most of the week, the National Weather Service said.