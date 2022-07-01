Grass Valley weather: Cool temps for holiday weekend

Grass Valley gets to start the month with cool temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into late next week, except for Sunday, which will be mostly sunny.

Today’s high will reach 83. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph this morning, and 5 to 7 mph late tonight. Lows will drop to 56.

Saturday’s high will get to 78. Winds will be 6 to 11 mph that afternoon, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 53. Winds will be 5 to 11 mph late that night, with 18 mph gusts possible.

Sunday’s high will get to 73. Winds will be 5 to 8 mph that morning, with 18 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle around 52.

Highs will reach 76 on July Fourth, 76 on Tuesday, 79 on Wednesday, and 83 on Thursday.